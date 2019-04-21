Man arrested after standoff forces SWAT team to use tear gas in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police department responded to a reported shooting near Marie Street in northeast Houston late Saturday night.When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man hiding outside nearby the home.The man told police that another man, who was identified as Francisco Martinez, was inside the home and fired multiple shots at him as he ran out.The victim was not struck.Officials believe the two began arguing over drugs or money.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspected shooter still inside the home refusing to come outside.Police then set up a perimeter around the house while the suspect refused to come out.Authorities then called in a SWAT team in attempt to negotiate with the suspect.When the negotiations failed, the SWAT team sprayed tear gas to get him to leave the home.Investigators say there was evidence of major drug activity around the inside of the house along with AK-47's and other firearms.Martinez is a convicted felon with previous charges in engaging organized crime.He was taken into custody unharmed and will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.