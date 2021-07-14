Firefighters rescue woman trapped in burning SW Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several people escaped a house fire in a southwest Houston neighborhood early Wednesday morning, but one woman was not able to get out on her own.Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 11200 block of Concho Street near Leawood just before 4 a.m.Houston fire officials said the initial call for help came from a resident awoken by the sound of an explosion."The initial person that called 911, they said they were awakened by an explosion. They heard a second explosion and basically, they had to self-extricate, break out a window," District Chief Steve Dunbar said. "All but one was able to get out."Investigators said there were eight people in the residence at the time of the fire, and seven of them were able to escape.Firefighters entered the burning residence to rescue a 35-to-40-year-old woman who was trapped toward the back of the home.She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, HFD said.Firefighters say the search was difficult because the house is partitioned off into nine separate rooms, like apartments, with multiple people living there.Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.