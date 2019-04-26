SUV flips and catches fire after hitting loose cow in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police said drivers escaped with only minor injuries after two vehicles hit a loose cow in Texas City. One of those vehicles burst into flames.It happened just after 1 a.m. Friday on SH-146 near the Chase Park subdivision in Texas City.Police said a truck and SUV slammed into the cow. The SUV hit the animal so hard that it flipped over and caught fire. The truck had severe front end damage.There's no word on how many people were in the vehicles.The area was shut down briefly and reopened at 2:30 a.m.