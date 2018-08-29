HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Officers are investigating what they're calling a suspicious shooting incident just houses away from where a mystery woman was ringing doorbells earlier this week.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has blocked off access to the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.
HAPPENING NOW: @MCTXSheriff deputies have this Montgomery neighborhood blocked off. We’re working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/Ll1aV36Wo2— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) August 29, 2018
The shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines. No further details on the shooting are available.
@MCTXSheriff is investigating a suspicious shooting incident in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines (Sunrise Ranch subdivision). PIO is in route. Media staging loc. to follow pic.twitter.com/jaPoYpoZAs— Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) August 29, 2018
Some neighbors reported hearing screaming and glass breaking.
Earlier this week, there was an investigation centered around a mysterious half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video after ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision. She appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist. Authorities were trying to determine her identity.
There's no word if the two incidents are connected.
Katherine Marchand is at the scene and will have the latest developments this afternoon on ABC13 Eyewitness News Live at Five.
Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.