'Suspicious shooting' under investigation near where mystery woman rang doorbells this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Montgomery County deputies are investigating a 'suspicious' shooting in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Officers are investigating what they're calling a suspicious shooting incident just houses away from where a mystery woman was ringing doorbells earlier this week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has blocked off access to the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.



The shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines. No further details on the shooting are available.


Some neighbors reported hearing screaming and glass breaking.

Earlier this week, there was an investigation centered around a mysterious half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video after ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision. She appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist. Authorities were trying to determine her identity.

There's no word if the two incidents are connected.

Katherine Marchand is at the scene and will have the latest developments this afternoon on ABC13 Eyewitness News Live at Five.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Montgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HCSO deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
1 killed in crash after Jeep slams into car on East Freeway
Heavy downpours bring street flooding to Clear Lake area
Tropical downpours soak parts of Houston area
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Street to be named after Barack Obama
'I screwed up' Katy teen who allegedly made threat out of jail
Show More
Astros send pitcher Charlie Morton to 10-day disabled list
Worker taken to hospital after getting arm stuck in machine
US Soccer star and TX native Clint Dempsey retires
'40-Year-Old-Virgin' actor gets parole for attempted murder
Pink's husband parent-shamed over taking sick son out in public
More News