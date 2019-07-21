4 suspects in Galveston burglaries may be linked to more crime in Tanglewood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police say three of these four car burglary suspects arrested last Friday in Galveston are tied to dozens of similar crimes in the Tanglewood and Galleria area.The three men and one woman are from Houston, Katy and Missouri City. They were all arrested after 14 cars were broken into at a west Galveston hotel.Officers found multiple stolen firearms in the suspects' vehicle along with multiple types of narcotics and tools used in the burglary trade.Police say the mugshots of three suspects match video HPD has of suspects wanted for break-ins at a Tanglewood area apartment complex. Forty vehicles were hit there on Tuesday of last week.Those three suspects are accused of stealing property worth more than $200,000, which is a first-degree felony. They're also suspects in car break-ins at a gym parking lot in the Galleria area.