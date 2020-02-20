Suspects back truck into NE Houston bank lobby in attempt to steal ATM

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for four or five suspects after an attempted ATM smash-and-grab inside a bank early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a Chase Bank on the North Loop east near McCarty Street where investigators say the suspects backed their truck into the building.

They say after smashing into the bank, the suspects used a chain to try and pull an ATM out.



Investigators say the suspects left both the ATM and the truck at the scene.

Video from the scene shows damage to the building and the truck and ATM in the parking lot.

It is unknown if any money was taken.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchase bankattempted robberyrobberybank robberysmash and grabatm
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold, wet and dreary for the morning drive
2 dead in new home from possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
New details revealed of suspects who shot at undercover officers
Abandoned parakeets rescued by Houstonians at Harris Co. park
Mother says her child was forced to have sex on school bus
Show More
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Getting rid of Harvey damage, one shovel at a time
Video shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
Man arrested for X-Box murder in Humble
More TOP STORIES News