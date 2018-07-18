EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3778290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy who led arrest of crime spree suspect: I was gonna catch him

The man accused of murdering three people in the Houston area has now been charged with two counts of capital murder.During a joint press conference with the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was linked to the murder of a man at the Mattress1One along the North Freeway near Crosstimbers and the killing of a 62-year-old widow Pamela Johnson in Cypress last Friday.Both agencies also said that he's connected to the murder of a female worker Saturday at the Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall, an armed home invasion on July 9 and the shooting and robbery of a METROLift driver earlier Monday. The driver is expected to recover.Officials say Rodriguez is expected to be charged with another count of capital murder in connection with the Mattress Firm homicide."We believe not only is he involved in other crimes, we also believe he may have attempted to go to other homes, knock on other doors," said Police Chief Art Acevedo. "So we're calling on the community once again, to help us try to recreate every step this man took."On Tuesday morning, officials said Rodriguez, 46, was spotted in a dark Nissan Sentra, a vehicle that belonged to one of the murder victims.Rodriguez led police on a chase that started around Eldridge and Fallbrook. He was taken into custody at North Eldridge Parkway and Wortham Landing.The take down was led by Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Jorge Reyes. During the press conference, he was named a 'hero.'"I knew the whole community wanted this guy," Deputy Reyes said. "I told my wife before I left that I was going to catch him, and I surely did."Eyewitness News learned that as Rodriguez removed his ankle monitor on July 5, 2018. An automatic tampering notification alert went to a parole command center and to his parole officer.On July 8, authorities received a dead battery notification, and a warrant was issued for Rodriguez's arrest, according to officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.Authorities are now asking for the public's help to retrace the steps Rodriguez took the moment he cut off his ankle monitor until the moment he was taken into custody.Officials believe Rodriguez may have tried to commit other crimes before he was caught.