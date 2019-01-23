HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A suspected drunk driver accused of causing the crash that critically injured a young woman and a 5-year-old girl is back in custody.
Israel Suarez Lugo, 35, was taken into custody at the courthouse Wednesday. The judge increased his bond to $40,000 on two counts of intoxication assault.
Early Sunday morning, police say Lugo slammed into a black Cadillac in the 7500 block of Harrisburg Boulevard.
Kimberly Saucedo, 24, and her 5-year-old niece were inside the vehicle at the time. A 15-year-old boy, who was also inside, and the driver were able to make it out.
Saucedo was seriously injured, suffering several broken ribs. Her niece's head and spine were severely injured in the crash.
The district attorney says that based on conversations with Texas Children's Hospital, where the girl was taken after the wreck, one of the intoxication assault charges against Lugo could be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter.
Prosecutors are investigating if Lugo was overserved. If he was, more people could be charged.
According to court documents, Lugo told police he was on the way to his brother's house from Time Out #1 Sportsbar on Fuqua Street before the crash.
While at the bar, Lugo allegedly said he had five Michelob Ultra 12 oz. beers. He also told police his first beer was at 6 p.m., with his last drink between 10 and 10:30 p.m.
If Lugo posts bond, he will not be allowed to drive and must have a monitoring device.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5-year-old child in critical condition after drunk driving crash in east Houston
Kimberly Saucedo has 6 broken ribs. Unfortunately, her 5yo niece is in much worse shape. They were in the SUV when police say a drunk Isreal Lugo hit them. The 5yo’s mother and 15yo brother were also in the SUV. They weren’t seriously hurt. #abc13— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 21, 2019
https://t.co/vqacb0gPlb… pic.twitter.com/SCeucz9wzj