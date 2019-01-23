Kimberly Saucedo has 6 broken ribs. Unfortunately, her 5yo niece is in much worse shape. They were in the SUV when police say a drunk Isreal Lugo hit them. The 5yo’s mother and 15yo brother were also in the SUV. They weren’t seriously hurt. #abc13

https://t.co/vqacb0gPlb… pic.twitter.com/SCeucz9wzj