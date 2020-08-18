2-year-old girl found wandering after car she was in was stolen, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young girl was found along Little York and US-59 after the car she was in was stolen, according to police.

Thankfully, police say the 2-year-old girl is okay.

Houston police say the suspect who stole the car is still on the run.

The silver Hyundai was parked in front of Speed Queen Laundry, which is in the shopping center at Mi Tienda.

According to an HPD sergeant on the scene, the Hyundai was running and was mostly likely not locked when the suspect decided to jump inside the car and drive off, not realizing there was a 2-year-old girl inside.

"She was sleeping in the car. That's the only reason I left her in the car," the girl's mother said. "I could see the car from the inside, so that's what made me come out."

Police say the call for help came in around 3:25 a.m.

The child was found wandering in the same plaza, unharmed.

The stolen car was found on the east side of US-59 on Strickland.

Police say the car was abandoned, and they are dusting for fingerprints, which will hopefully lead to an arrest.

HPD has not released further information on the suspect.

