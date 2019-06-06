Suspect sought after purse snatching at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are hoping someone can give them information about a person of interest in a violent purse snatching at The Woodlands Mall.

A woman was shopping at the mall on May 11. The victim, who asked she not be identified, said she was walking to her car in the parking lot. She had already opened the door and was getting in when a man in a hoodie grabbed her and pulled her purse out of the car.

"My instinct was to hold on to the purse, and that's when he dragged me across the pavement," she said.

Her right shoulder is now broken in four places, and large dark bruises extend from her shoulder down her arm.

Because of the rain that day, few shoppers were in the parking lot, and she saw no mall security. Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said this kind of robbery hasn't been reported recently in the Woodlands area.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers


The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate the vehicle and the persons of interest identified in surveillance video. Detectives say the vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC extended cab truck with chrome trim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867), and refer to case #19A151848.

