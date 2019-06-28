Suspect wanted for killing man who defended girlfriend from gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New surveillance video shows a suspect accused of killing a man when he jumped in front of a bullet to save his girlfriend.

Marlin Jordan, 26, died from a gunshot wound during an early morning robbery Sunday at 7400 Hillmont Street. His girlfriend, Mya Brashier, 19, was hurt but is expected to be okay.

Man who saved his girlfriend from gunfire remembered
Marlin Jordan remembered after saving his girlfriend, Maya Brashier's life in NW Houston shooting



Houston police say Jordan's killer got away, but not before being caught on surveillance camera.

According to detectives, the shooter asked Jordan, "You think this is a game?" before pulling the trigger.

He then snatched Mya's purse and took off, showing no remorse, HPD says.

The suspect is described as a black man who stands about 5'9'' to 5'11'' and weighs about 160-175 pounds. He was last seen in a white muscle shirt and shorts.

If you recognize him, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS for a reward up to $5,000 leading to arrest and charges.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.

Marlin Jordon was killed and his girlfriend was shot multiple times in the 7400 block of Hillmont Sunday morning.

