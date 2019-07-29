Suspect who led police on chase in stolen vehicle dies after suffering medical episode: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the death of a chase suspect who was arrested in The Heights on Sunday.

Houston police say they chased a stolen vehicle out of the 100 block of E.10 Street at around 6:14 p.m.

The chase ended at the 1000 block of Harvard Street, where two people were later detained.

Officers say one of the suspects suffered a medical episode after being arrested.

The suspect was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

