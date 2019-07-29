Suspect who led police on chase in stolen vehicle dies after suffering medical episode: HPD

HPD investigators en route to the 1200 block of West 11th where a suspect suffered an apparent medical episode after being arrested. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. PIO also en route. No other information at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 29, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in the death of a chase suspect who was arrested in The Heights on Sunday.Houston police say they chased a stolen vehicle out of the 100 block of E.10 Street at around 6:14 p.m.The chase ended at the 1000 block of Harvard Street, where two people were later detained.Officers say one of the suspects suffered a medical episode after being arrested.The suspect was then transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.