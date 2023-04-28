Video shows suspect stealing alcohol bottle and punching NE Houston store clerk

Video shows the clerk stop the suspect from stealing the bottle. But, the man returned and physically assaulted the employee before completing the robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A store clerk was, at first, successful in stopping a suspect from walking out with a bottle of alcohol. But then, the man walked back in aggressively and was determined not to leave empty-handed, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department just released surveillance video of the March 16 robbery in the 6200 block of South Lake Houston Parkway.

Video shows the man inside the store fussing with an ATM machine. He then takes a bottle of alcohol from a refrigerator and walks out.

The store clerk is seen stopping the suspect and grabbing the bottle from him.

That's when the suspect returned and punched the employee numerous times in the face, according to police.

The wanted man, determined to walk away with alcohol, then grabbed another bottle before running away, video shows.

Police described the suspect as a white man wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

If you know any information regarding the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.