UPDATE: Our officers just took the suspect into custody on Briar Forest Drive. They say the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018

#HPDintheAir for a vehicle pursuit near West Sam Houston Pkwy & Katy Fwy. Our helicopter is assisting patrol units in attempting to stop a suspect fleeing in a possible stolen truck. Pursuit began about 2:55pm near 11200 West Greens Rd. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2018

A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Wednesday in west Houston.According to Houston police, officers were chasing a suspect in a possible stolen truck. The chase started around 2:55 p.m. near 11200 West Greens Road.Police were able to capture the suspect on Briar Forest Drive.No other details have been released.