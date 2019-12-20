Suspect in Austin mom disappearance sounded "so convincing" just days before arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tim Miller of EquuSearch spoke with the suspect in the disappearance of Austin mom Heidi Broussard just before she was arrested and said he was shocked at the turn of events.

Magen Fieramusca, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and tampering with a corpse after the body of a woman believed to be Broussard was found in the trunk of a car at a home in northwest Harris County Thursday. Broussard's baby, Margot Carey, was found alive and well.

Miller said Fieramusca sounded genuine saying, "I can't believe how sincere she sounded. So then, we got the news yesterday, I was just scratching my head."

"How in the world could this person sound so convincing?" asked Miller. "Now, (she's) being held on kidnapping and abuse of corpse charges. I don't know. It's still kind of like in shock."

Miller said that Fieramusca and Broussard had been close friends for years saying, "Magen was there when Heidi had the baby. That's how close of friends they were. They had been friends forever. They were friends when Shane and Heidi got together 10 years ago."

