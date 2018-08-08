Police identify suspect wanted in deadly beating of 83-year-old man in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the suspect as Silvano DeJesus Echavarria in the deadly beating of an elderly man.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have identified the suspect wanted in the deadly beating of an 83-year-old man in Pasadena.

Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, has a warrant out for his arrest for capital murder.

He's accused of kicking and stomping Pedro Munive to death. Earlier this week, police released surveillance images of the suspect.

EMBED More News Videos

83-year-old man found beaten to death in Pasadena



An officer on patrol spotted Munive's body Sunday morning in the Pointe apartment complex.

Munive's family says he was in the back of the complex collecting cans when he was attacked.

Neighbors have described the victim as a kind man who got along with everyone.

"He's a good, caring, loving, respectful man. Everybody around these apartments, everybody that knew him, they love him, there is nothing bad about him," said neighbor Bernadette Ochoa.

Echavarria is also known as Jesus Rodriguez and Chuy Rodriguez.

He has a skull tattoo with a hood on his upper left arm. On the same arm, he also has a skeleton tattoo going from his fingers to his elbow.

Echavarria has a probation violation warrant connected to an aggravated assault case, where he stabbed someone.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

You can make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beating deathbeatingPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman's boyfriend wanted for questioning in her death
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man explains lost bet that landed him in silky, red dress
Business owners on edge after rash of break-ins on east side
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Police: Volleyball coach arrested for having sex with students
Show More
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Man drowns during attempt to save kids from rip current
Suspect leads police to body dumped in ditch in SW Houston
Boy's remains found at desert compound
COW CRIME FIGHTERS: Herd corners fleeing suspect in field
More News