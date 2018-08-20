2 dead, including suspect, after workplace shooting at food warehouse in Missouri City

The suspect in a workplace shooting is dead after allegedly opening fire inside a business in Missouri City.

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is dead after she allegedly opened fire at a food distribution plant, killing one person and wounding another in Missouri City.

This happened at the Ben E. Keith Foods building on Cravens Road near Gessner.

Officials say the suspect walked into the warehouse area of the center and started firing around 2:20 a.m. Monday. About 20 workers were inside at the time.

One of the victims was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The second victim died at the scene.

Police say the suspect was already outside when they arrived. They got into a shootout with her, but it's not clear if she was shot once by officers or if it was self-inflicted.

She was shot in the upper part of her body.

It's unknown if the victims and the suspect were employees.


Workers are advised to stay away from the area as officials continue to search the complex.

RAW VIDEO: Authorities give update on workplace shooting in Missouri City

Authorities give update on shooting in Missouri City.



About 100 officers from four different law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting. They are interviewing workers who were at the scene.

There's no word yet on a motive.

The shooting is under investigation.

