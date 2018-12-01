Deputies have arrested and charged 18-year-old Bobby Joe Turner for the capital murder of Leandro Morales Jr.Turner was arrested Saturday evening by members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit, Violent Crime unit, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.On Thursday at approximately 11:30 am., deputies say Turner forced his way into the residence located at 10811 Gates Randal Court.Morales' wife heard a noise at the back door, prompting him to go investigate.Turner demanded money from the victim, then proceeded to shoot and kill Morales.The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies say robbery appears to be the motive.Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.