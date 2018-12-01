18-year-old arrested and charged with capital murder for shooting during home invasion in W. Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies said Bobby Joe Turner was trying to rob the victim when he fatally shot him.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested and charged 18-year-old Bobby Joe Turner for the capital murder of Leandro Morales Jr.

Turner was arrested Saturday evening by members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit, Violent Crime unit, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.

On Thursday at approximately 11:30 am., deputies say Turner forced his way into the residence located at 10811 Gates Randal Court.

Morales' wife heard a noise at the back door, prompting him to go investigate.

RELATED: Homeowner shot to death during home invasion in Cypress

Turner demanded money from the victim, then proceeded to shoot and kill Morales.

The investigation is still ongoing, but deputies say robbery appears to be the motive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingburglaryharris county sheriffs officehome invasionCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
George H.W. Bush's final words
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Services honoring President George H.W. Bush
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
President George H.W. Bush's time in Washington
President Bush reflects on aging in new video series
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
Show More
Queen Elizabeth calls President Bush 'great friend and ally'
Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
Home flooded by Harvey hits back with holiday display
Notable Americans pay respects to Pres. Bush on social media
Athletes pay tribute to President George Bush on social media
More News