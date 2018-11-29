Homeowner shot to death during home invasion in northwest Harris County, deputies say

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was killed after a suspect broke into his home in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim and his wife were at home, when the wife reported hearing a sound at the back door. The husband was shot while he was investigating the sound, deputies said.

The wife is cooperating with deputies. She told investigators she heard a noise at the back door and then she heard a gunshot inside of the house.



The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a dark Ford Fusion.

They're asking neighbors with cameras to check their footage for the vehicle.

