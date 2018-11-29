Update for Gates Randall Court: Male & female were home, heard noises rear of home, male goes to investigate. Wife hears a gunshot. Her husband shot & killed. Male suspect possibly fled in dark Ford Fusion. Suspect remains at large. If you have info pls call 911/@CrimeStopHOU. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 29, 2018

A man was killed after a suspect broke into his home in northwest Harris County, deputies say.It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the victim and his wife were at home, when the wife reported hearing a sound at the back door. The husband was shot while he was investigating the sound, deputies said.The wife is cooperating with deputies. She told investigators she heard a noise at the back door and then she heard a gunshot inside of the house.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a dark Ford Fusion.They're asking neighbors with cameras to check their footage for the vehicle.