Suspect charged with capital murder in scrap metal worker's 2018 death

Authorities have arrested a man they say shot and killed a metal scrap employee during a robbery in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff's office says 37-year-old Courtney Cortez Hall was arrested and charged in connection with the Nov. 5, 2018 shooting at the B&M scrap metal place along the Eastex Freeway.

The morning of the shooting, 40-year-old Magdaleno Ramos was unloading metal scrap from a car when Hall approached him and shot him before entering the pay station office, according to authorities.

SEE ALSO: Possible suspect in custody after man shot to death in apparent robbery in NE Harris County

Hall is accused of taking money from the office and trying to take a customer's car at gunpoint. After he failed at stealing the car, Hall fled on foot.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators received information that led to Hall's arrest on Monday. Hall is waiting for arraignment at a detention facility.

It is unknown if Hall is the suspect that was taken into custody in 2018 after the shooting.

The video above is from a previous story.
