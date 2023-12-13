Suspect arrested days after 17-year-old stabbed to death during robbery near Galleria mall, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made in connection to a robbery that turned deadly over the weekend in the Galleria area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the attack happened over a bag near Saks Fifth Avenue on West Alabama Street at Sage Road on Saturday morning.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said 17-year-old Kayla Nicole Stevenson was stabbed at least two times.

Kylie Stevenson, the victim's mother, told Eyewitness News her daughter was on her way to work when she was attacked while carrying a purse containing her wallet, phone, and keys.

Investigators said they were searching for a female suspect who was seen taking off on a bicycle after the robbery.

Kayla's mother told ABC13 that her daughter's bank card was already being used after the robbery by the time she tried to have it locked.

HPD Chief Troy Finner announced that a woman was arrested in connection to Kayla's death on Wednesday, but didn't provide more details.

According to police, they're waiting for the district attorney's office to post charges before they reveal the suspect's identity and booking photo.

