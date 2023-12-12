17-year-old girl identified as victim in deadly stabbing attack outside Galleria mall

Police are still searching for the woman accused of killing the teen. She was seen taking off on a blue bicycle, which was found near the scene at the time of the incident.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage girl who was stabbed to death outside of the Galleria mall over the weekend has been identified.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office said 17-year-old Kayla Nicole Stevenson was stabbed at least two times.

The attack happened near Saks Fifth Avenue on West Alabama Street at Sage Road on Saturday morning.

An investigation is underway after Houston police reported finding a 17-year-old fatally stabbed in the Galleria area on Saturday morning.

Investigators said the 17-year-old was walking on the sidewalk, which is near her home and job, when she was stabbed to death. Police said it was unclear whether she was going to or from her place of employment.

Houston police said witnesses saw the teen arguing with another woman, possibly over a bag, before she was stabbed. Stevenson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they didn't recover a weapon, but the suspect was seen taking off on a blue bicycle, which was found near the scene at the time of the incident.

Investigators said they're trying to backtrack where the bike came from and are looking for surveillance footage in the area. Police described the suspect as a woman in her mid-to-late 20s. She wore a brown jacket and brown leggings during the stabbing.

The exact motive of the deadly stabbing is unclear. Police were working to determine if the suspect knew the teenage victim. The incident was initially reported as a possible robbery, but police have yet to verify that.

HPD said extra patrols will monitor the Galleria area during the holidays.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.