Suspect arrested in Louisiana in case of elderly Pasadena man beaten to death

Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, is accused of kicking and stomping Pedro Munive, 83, to death.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The man wanted in the beating death of an 83-year-old Pasadena man in early August is now in custody in Louisiana, according to authorities.

Silvano DeJesus Echavarria, 23, is accused of kicking and stomping Pedro Munive, 83, to death.

Munive was picking up cans when he was fatally beaten at his Pasadena apartment complex at the beginning of the month.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, which led them to Echavarria.

Sources say Echavarria is in custody in St. Tammany Parrish in Louisiana. He will be brought back to Harris County to face charges.

Eyewitness News did an on-camera interview with Echavarria in December after he said he escaped a fire at a Pasadena apartment complex.

Echavarria is no stranger to the law. In fact, he was charged with stabbing someone in 2012 and then records show he violated his probation.
