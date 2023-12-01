WATCH LIVE

Suspect arrested after road rage incident ends in gunfire, but he's not shooter or driver HPD says

Friday, December 1, 2023 5:50PM
Man shot at 7 times through windshield during road rage incident: HPD
Police said a METRO police officer saw the possible suspect and followed him. The suspect crashed out at Bellfort and SH-288 and was taken into custody. He reportedly had a rifle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested after an alleged road rage incident on Houston's southside that ended in gunfire.

The video above is from the original report.

Christopher Nelson Walker, 25, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor evading arrest, but Houston police say he's not believed to be the shooter or the driver.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of SH-288 and Old Spanish Trail.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man shot at 7 times through windshield during road rage incident on Houston's southside, HPD says

Officers said the victim, who is in his mid-20s, was fired at through his windshield several times. He was hit in the arm but is expected to be OK.

According to police, the shooter hasn't been caught. They're asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers for a reward.

