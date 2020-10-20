2 HPD officers shot at apartment complex on south side of Houston

A call came in around 9:30 a.m. from the Richmond Manor apartments in the 2600 block of Holly Hall and El Mundo, near Highway 288.
In his latest tweet, Acevedo continued to ask for prayers for both the officers and their families.
Suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
Please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you.
We will brief the community at 12:30 p.m. @memorialhermann https://t.co/zb01Ec608G
Initially, police reported that at least one officer had been shot. An ambulance was seen rushing to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where a massive police presence is now outside.
We know at least one officer is being treated there. One of the officers was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.
HFD Chief Samuel Pena is at the hospital, supporting officers as well.
Joe Gamaldi with the Houston Police Officers' Union also asked for thoughts and prayers.
We expect an update from Acevedo at 12:30 p.m. ABC13 will bring it to you live when it happens.
Massive police presence here at @memorialhermann treating officers injured in a shooting. #abc13 #hounews. https://t.co/vciG4lBWD4 pic.twitter.com/2aUrEmmtFR— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) October 20, 2020
Two of our officers have been shot and being transported to the hospital, please keep them and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers, we need them right now.— Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) October 20, 2020
We don't yet know why officers were at the complex. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
Everyone is still urged to avoid the area. Holly Hall at El Rio is blocked to traffic.
Video from the scene, where at least one officer was shot
This shooting comes just days after Houston Fire Department Arson Investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce was shot and killed in the Heights area.
At the time, Acevedo shared his support.
"Our hearts are broken for our friends. We will be with the Bruce Family and HFD every step of his journey to Eternal Rest," Acevedo wrote.
Bruce was conducting surveillance during an arson investigation last Friday when he got into a confrontation with a suspect where they exchanged gunfire.
The suspect, Joshua Delacerda, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. About an hour later, Bruce died from his injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
Bruce was 44 years old, was married with two children, ages 12 and 8, and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
He began his career with the Houston Fire Department in 2003, and over the years, was assigned to HFD Stations 77, 96, 42, 64, 6 and 12.
On Monday, Bruce was honored in a police-escorted procession from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences on Old Spanish Trail to Tomball's Klein Funeral Home. His firefighter comrades stood in salute.
Bruce will be remembered with a march and memorial later this week.
According to officials, violent crime is up 11% in the city of Houston.
Six hot spots throughout the city are seeing the most violent crime numbers.
- West side
- South Gessner
- North Belt
- Southeast Houston
- South Central
- Midwest
As a result, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new initiative designed to help battle crime and decrease numbers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Turner says the city will put $4.1 million of CARES Act funding into the initiative, which will deploy an additional 110 officers each day to the aforementioned areas to help reduce crime. The officers will stay in those areas for the remainder of the year.
There is also a grave concern about the rise in domestic violence cases since the pandemic started.
In June, 13 Investigates reported there was a spike in victims in need of protection as quarantine restrictions at the time were lifted.
Anyone who needs help getting out of a domestic violence situation can call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.
