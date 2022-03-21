2 men wanted for questioning in connection of fatal shooting at the Galleria parking garage

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11665344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers say they don't believe the driver was involved in the fight. The investigation is still ongoing.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for two men who are wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a man at the Galleria parking garage on Saturday.The men caught on camera were seen with the victim, who has not been identified, minutes before he was killed at 5150 Hidalgo Street about 3:20 p.m.Upon arrival, police found the victim unresponsive underneath a vehicle, according to HPD Homicide Division Sgt. R. Montalvo and detective E. Martinez.Montalvo and Martinez said the man was shot as he ran away. He was struck by a vehicle whose driver was also fleeing the gunfire.Both men are described as African-American, one man was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and the other man, with dreadlocks, was wearing a black shirt and black pants.There have been no charges in this case.If you have any information, law enforcement urges you to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.