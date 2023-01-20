Here's how you can help repurpose some Christmas trees this weekend at Surfside Beach

The holiday season is filled with Christmas tree purchases, so the company hopes to take advantage of that and repurpose the trees for mulch or other landscape materials. Here's what to do and where to go.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- Surfside Beach is inviting people of all ages to come and help them repurpose real Christmas trees and turn them into dunes this weekend.

The beach said the Christmas trees have been laid at the foot of sand dunes and need to be tied and staked down.

"This is what we do on Saturday Dunes Day!" the beach shared on its Facebook page.

They said they will supply all the materials and feed volunteers after.

Surfside said this is a practice they've been doing since the 80s. They said after losing the dunes in the hurricane, this year's Dunes Day is more important than ever before.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

