'Begging for your help': Washington Corridor victim's family pleads for info leading to arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is desperately asking for more information regarding the death of their loved one, 28-year-old Avery Boyd, who was shot and killed in 2022 at an apartment complex in Houston's Washington Corridor area.

Boyd's friends and family are continuing to keep his memory alive and are asking for the public's help to identify the person responsible for his death.

"I don't know if it was a robbery, murder, or whatever. To me, it doesn't matter. I consider it a planned execution, no matter what," Kwann Boyd, Avery's mother, said.

She described him as a loving and upstanding young man whose life was cut short.

"He didn't deserve what he got. My son wasn't violent, my son wasn't aggressive, and my son wasn't a thug," she said.

Detectives said on Dec. 1, 2022, Avery Boyd was shot and killed near the 3000 block of Summer Street. Surveillance cameras captured the vehicle driving inside the location.

"A vehicle pulled up, one suspect got out of the vehicle and shot him in cold blood multiple times, and he died on the scene," The Houston Police Department said.

A reward for more information into Avery Boyd's murder has now gone up to $25,000.

His mother says the money is worth it if it'll lead to her son getting justice.

"I'm literally begging for your help. We just ask that you call in. I don't care who's giving a tip. I want the tips," she said.