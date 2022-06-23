toll road

HOV/HOT lanes in Houston to open weekends as part of regional pilot mobility program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The HOV/HOT express lanes will soon be open for drivers seven days a week as part of a regional pilot mobility program.

METRO's Board of Directors approved the program on Thursday.

This change will happen from July 2- Sept. 5, coinciding with the 4th of July and Labor Day holidays, according to METRO. Weekend and holiday operations will follow the same schedule, occupancy requirements, and tolls as weekdays.

The lanes included in the pilot program run down the middle of Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59 and, U.S. Highway 290.

The lanes run in one direction, but are reversible depending on the time of day, METRO said.

In the mornings, vehicles travel toward downtown Houston and in the afternoons, they travel away from downtown.

Toll requirements depend on the freeway, time of day, and total number of people in your car.

METRO has also provided below some important laws to know from these lanes:

  • Carpools, vanpools and motorcyclists ride for free.
  • Solo drivers have the option of paying a toll to use the lanes.
  • Trailer towing is prohibited.
  • No trucks with more than two axles or a gross weight capacity of one ton or greater.
  • No bicycles (motorcycles permitted).
  • No pedestrians.

To learn more on how to access the Express lanes and their schedules and toll rates, visit METRO's website.
