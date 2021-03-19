Free tutoring and summer program options offered at Houston Public Library

According to a survey conducted by the Rand Corporation in conjunction with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 67% of teachers reported the majority of their students were less prepared to participate in grade-level work this school year compared to last year.
The survey found that 27% of teachers reported their students were "significantly" less prepared.
RELATED: Students have lost 3.2 months of learning, Texas Education Agency study finds
If your student is struggling, but you don't have the funds for a private tutor, don't worry! The Houston Public Library has free options available to residents who have a library card.
One option is "Brainfuse", an online tutoring service that provides 20 minute tutoring sessions at no cost.
"When you go in, you'll pick the grade level and subject, and they match you up with a subject specialist," said Mary Wagoner, youth services advocate for the library system.
There is no limit on tutoring sessions, and instructors have at least three years of teaching experience.
The library system also offers other services to keep students busy, including a summer reading program.
Participants will need to register for the program and can receive new books for every reading milestone achieved.
SEE ALSO: Multiple Houston-area school districts say more students are failing at least 1 class
Monthly activity boxes can also be reserved and picked up at no cost, and include a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activity.
Camp STREAM (science technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) will open up registration for this summer's virtual summer camp that is focused on offering different learning programs for students.
It's important to register for all programs because there is limited capacity in some cases.
If you're not a Houston resident, another option for free tutoring is through the Teaching to Give organization, that is spearheaded by local Houston teens volunteering their time to tutor.
Slots can be booked online and sessions are completely free.
Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.