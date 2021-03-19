summer reading

Free tutoring and summer program options offered at Houston Public Library

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With summer break just around the corner, it may be time to start mapping out how you want your child to spend their time out of the classroom, especially if there is concern over learning loss.

According to a survey conducted by the Rand Corporation in conjunction with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 67% of teachers reported the majority of their students were less prepared to participate in grade-level work this school year compared to last year.

The survey found that 27% of teachers reported their students were "significantly" less prepared.

RELATED: Students have lost 3.2 months of learning, Texas Education Agency study finds
EMBED More News Videos

Do you feel like your child fell behind during online learning? This TEA study determined just how much learning was lost.



If your student is struggling, but you don't have the funds for a private tutor, don't worry! The Houston Public Library has free options available to residents who have a library card.

One option is "Brainfuse", an online tutoring service that provides 20 minute tutoring sessions at no cost.

"When you go in, you'll pick the grade level and subject, and they match you up with a subject specialist," said Mary Wagoner, youth services advocate for the library system.

There is no limit on tutoring sessions, and instructors have at least three years of teaching experience.

The library system also offers other services to keep students busy, including a summer reading program.

Participants will need to register for the program and can receive new books for every reading milestone achieved.

SEE ALSO: Multiple Houston-area school districts say more students are failing at least 1 class
EMBED More News Videos

Plus, seven other local school districts reported an increased number of students failing at least one class compared to last year.



Monthly activity boxes can also be reserved and picked up at no cost, and include a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related activity.

Camp STREAM (science technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) will open up registration for this summer's virtual summer camp that is focused on offering different learning programs for students.

It's important to register for all programs because there is limited capacity in some cases.

If you're not a Houston resident, another option for free tutoring is through the Teaching to Give organization, that is spearheaded by local Houston teens volunteering their time to tutor.

Slots can be booked online and sessions are completely free.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonsummer funsummerschoolsummer campstudentslibrariessummer reading
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUMMER READING
TEA grants students free access to thousands of online books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver may have caused crash on 610 South Loop
Suspect arrested after shooting at Montgomery Co. deputies
Buzbee to speak on misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
Man stabbed Jack in the Box manager over mask, police say
Houston neighborhood beaming with pride over new HPD chief
Man accused of shooting his parents, killing mother in Conroe
10 things to know about new HPD chief Troy Finner
Show More
Man accused of trying to kill gay men he met on dating app
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Chilly start, beautiful this afternoon, allergy woes increasing
Acevedo's assistant chief gets nod to lead HPD
NFL investigating misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
More TOP STORIES News