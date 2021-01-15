online learning

Students have lost 3.2 months of learning, Texas Education Agency study finds

Virtual learning has been difficult for families and children, and now we have some idea of just how difficult it has been.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the average student lost 3.2 months of learning during school closures since last March, in addition to the typical 2.5 months of summer learning loss.

Researchers were able to come up with the amount of instruction loss by comparing beginning-of-year assessments given to 648,609 students from 334 different school systems.

RELATED: Multiple Houston-area school districts say more students are failing at least 1 class
EMBED More News Videos

Plus, seven other local school districts reported an increased number of students failing at least one class compared to last year.



According to the TEA, the beginning-of-year assessments covered the same grades, subjects and courses that are provided for STAAR and were constructed from previously released STAAR test items.

The study compared assessment scores from the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year relative to normal academic school years.

The TEA says it hopes to be able to better adjust the curriculum for the next academic school year to help balance out the tough year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationtexaseducationtexas newsonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONLINE LEARNING
ABC13 viewers raise over $23K for students without laptops
Family of teen in hazmat suit said ISD isn't taking COVID-19 serious
Texas A&M investigates 'large scale' cheating case
Northside HS to temporarily close until 2021 due to COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Appointments gone within minutes at Minute Maid Park vaccination site
Woman charged after leading deputies to car with body inside
Missing Liberty Co. 22-year-old last seen after car crash
Here's how strong the cold wind will gust today across SE Texas
Threats for Inauguration Day lead to airlines banning guns in luggage
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
Alabama football finalizing deal with Bill O'Brien, sources say
Show More
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash will go home soon
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Students share 2021 vision of MLK speech in contest today
FBI Houston tracking down threats ahead of Inauguration Day
More TOP STORIES News