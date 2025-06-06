Read books, earn prizes: Harris County Public Library launches free summer reading program

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Readers of all ages are invited to join the Harris County Public Library's 2025 free summer reading program, during which participants can read books and earn prizes from June 2-Aug. 2.

HCPL officials named this year's summer reading program theme as "Color Our World," which describes a journey of art and creativity that will enrich and engage readers of all ages, according to the HCPL website. The first prize for all ages is a free book, while other chances to win prizes, such as Houston Astros tickets or a museum membership, are available.

For a complete list of HCPL's 26 participating branch locations, visit the library's website.

Explained

Participants do not need a library card to sign up for the program, but will need a card to borrow materials from the library, according to the HCPL website. Participants will be separated into four age groups for the program:

Early literacy (4 years old and younger)

Kids (5-11 years old)

Teens (12-17 years old)

Adults (18 years old and older)

Digging deeper

One in every three adults in Harris County struggles with low literacy, according to a 2021 report from Gallup and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. Harris County performs more poorly than the state average of literacy proficiency, whereas 28% of Texans read at or below a Level 1, which means, at best, they can understand short text and complete simple forms. At least 32% of adults have literacy proficiency levels at or below Level 1, according to the report.

A statement on the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation website states how low literacy rates affects the health of communities.

"Literacy is at the heart of crime rates, health quality and civic participation," the foundation states. "The strength of our democracy and public life depends on literacy. The future of many Houstonians depends on their ability to advocate for themselves and their families."

This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.