Sugar Land paints the town (square) in vibrant new outdoor festival

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- As locals are aware, Sugar Land's Town Square is in the midst of a vibrant transformation, with new dining and entertainment additions popping up to serve the masses.To celebrate the new options, the square will host Kaleidoscope, a new, free festival, on Saturday, April 23 from 6 pm-9 pm.The outdoor fun features headliner The Polyphonic Spree, the Dallas-based, choral symphonic pop rock band, who will rock out their signature, one-of-a-kind, theatrical performance.