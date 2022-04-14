SUGAR LAND, Texas -- As locals are aware, Sugar Land's Town Square is in the midst of a vibrant transformation, with new dining and entertainment additions popping up to serve the masses.
To celebrate the new options, the square will host Kaleidoscope, a new, free festival, on Saturday, April 23 from 6 pm-9 pm.
The outdoor fun features headliner The Polyphonic Spree, the Dallas-based, choral symphonic pop rock band, who will rock out their signature, one-of-a-kind, theatrical performance.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Sugar Land paints the town (square) in vibrant new outdoor festival
FESTIVAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News