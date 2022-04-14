festival

Sugar Land paints the town (square) in vibrant new outdoor festival

By Steven Devadanam
SUGAR LAND, Texas -- As locals are aware, Sugar Land's Town Square is in the midst of a vibrant transformation, with new dining and entertainment additions popping up to serve the masses.

To celebrate the new options, the square will host Kaleidoscope, a new, free festival, on Saturday, April 23 from 6 pm-9 pm.

The outdoor fun features headliner The Polyphonic Spree, the Dallas-based, choral symphonic pop rock band, who will rock out their signature, one-of-a-kind, theatrical performance.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
