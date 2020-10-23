Parts of Sugar Land without power this morning

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Homes and businesses in the Sugar Land area may be without power for part of the morning.

CenterPoint Energy reported dozens of customers along Highway 6 between the Southwest Freeway to near West Bellfort Drive were in the dark.

The utility company expected electricity to be restored to the impacted areas by 8 a.m. There was no word on a cause.

Commuters may want to allow extra time when driving this morning and treat intersections with inoperable traffic signals as four-way stops.
