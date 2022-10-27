Suspected shoplifter crashes out Maserati while leading Sugar Land PD on chase, police say

Sugar Land police were responding to a shoplifting call at Home Depot along the Southwest Freeway when they spotted the vehicle that refused to stop.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An attempt to stop an alleged shoplifter turned into a 25-minute police chase that ended with the suspect crashing a luxury vehicle in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land police officers responded at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday to a shoplifting call from a Home Depot along the Southwest Freeway.

Police were informed that the suspect was in a white Maserati.

The vehicle was spotted nearby, but the driver refused to stop once the officers got behind them.

According to police, the driver drove southbound into Rosenberg and then made a U-turn, driving northbound back into Sugar Land.

DPS and Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office were also involved in the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed at about 5:40 p.m. on the Williams Trace Boulevard service road.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody, and there were no reports of injuries.

At this time, it's still unclear what was taken from Home Depot.