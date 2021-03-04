crime

Sugar Land had lowest crime rate ever reported in 2020, data reveals

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the numerous hardships of 2020, Sugar Land reported its lowest crime rate on record, according to the Sugar Land Police Department's annual report.

According to a press release from the city, the crime rate decreased 26% from 2019 to 2020.

Sugar Land's crime rate is 60% lower than the state average, and 57% lower than the national average, the city reports.

In specific categories, Sugar Land's violent crime rate decreased by 4%, and its property crime rate decreased by 27% over the same time period.

The overall crime rate is comprised of "Part 1 crimes that include homicides, sexual assaults, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, thefts and auto thefts."

Based on statistics published by the Department of Public Safety, Sugar Land ranked as the fourth safest city in Texas with a population between 100,00-150,000. Of the top five cities, Sugar Land had the lowest violent crime rate, according to the press release.

Other statistics from the police department's annual report show that assaults are down 4% from 2019, but aggravated assaults are up 29% and family violence is up 12%.

According to police data, mental health calls are also up from 922 total in 2019 to 1,126 total in 2020, with a majority of the increase occurring after July. The department says it's partnering with hospitals and mental health authorities and enhancing crisis training for officers in 2021.

There were 20,826 traffic stops in 2020 compared to 21,935 in 2019, a 35% decrease, according to the data.

"Despite the hardships and major changes of this year, the Sugar Land Police Department has maintained excellent service to our residents," Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins said. "COVID-19 changed a lot about how we operate. While we saw a decrease in things like traffic stops and calls for service, SLPD increased visibility at spaces like grocery stores and parks. I am proud of the work that our department has put into making Sugar Land one of the safest cities to live in."
sugar landcrimedata journalismtexas newspolice
