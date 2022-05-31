arrest

Burglary suspects arrested after breaking into several vehicles in the Sugar Land area, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two burglary suspects were arrested by Sugar Land Police Department early Sunday morning after several areas in the city were targeted by a pair of burglars breaking into vehicles.

Police say they observed a vehicle associated with the suspects and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, property was located from another recent burglary in the Greatwood subdivision area, according to officers.

The suspects have been identified by police as David Garcia, 18, and Calvin Davis, 22, who were both arrested for various offenses.

SLPD detectives are continuing the investigation into other burglaries that occurred in the area and are expecting additional charges to be filed against the two suspects.
