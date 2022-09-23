Sugar Land animal shelter employees fired after 38 cats and dogs improperly euthanized, city says

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Some disturbing allegations involving Sugar Land's Animal Services shelter came to light Friday after dozens of animals were said to be improperly euthanized.

The City of Sugar Land revealed they launched an investigation after learning about unauthorized euthanizations at their animal shelter.

At least 38 dogs and cats were reportedly euthanized since April without proper authorization. The employees involved in the investigation claimed the animals were either aggressive or had a medical diagnosis.

According to the city, veterinarians are supposed to complete a full evaluation to determine if euthanization is medically necessary and if so, it must be done under direct supervision.

In addition, animals that need to be euthanized due to behavior issues must be discussed about with a certified behaviorist, but according to the city, those protocols were not followed.

Five animal service employees were fired, and the shelter manager resigned before he could be terminated, the city said.

In a release, the City of Sugar Land stated they "will continue working to implement any training and protocols needed to ensure this never happens again."

The city said they would temporarily reassign employees from other offices and departments to help the remaining Animal Service employees until more are hired.

The city confirmed services at the animal shelter are not expected to change.

