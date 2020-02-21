Society

Good Samaritans rescue man from New York City subway tracks

BRONX, New York -- Good Samaritans jumped into action and risked their own lives to save a man on Thursday night.

Witnesses say an emotionally disturbed man had to be rescued from the subway tracks just after rush hour at a New York subway station.

Eyewitness video shows the New Yorkers coming together to get the man off the track, whether he wanted the help or not.
New Yorkers came together and jumped into action to save a man's life at a subway station in NYC.


One stranger struggled to get the man onto the platform until two arriving officers lent a hand and they all yanked him to safety.

Another good Samaritan stood on the active tracks to flag an oncoming train to stop.

The crowd cheered as the man was pulled to safety.

The man was taken to be evaluated, but police expect him to be OK.
