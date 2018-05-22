SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'I got sick to my stomach:' Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

'I got sick to my stomach:' Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe High School students and staff were allowed to return to campus Tuesday afternoon to collect their personal belongings left behind during the May 18 shooting.

Santa Fe ISD police say individuals were allowed to go directly to the campus from noon to 4 p.m.

Seventeen-year-old junior Shelby Aguilera said walking the empty halls was "weird," adding, "Every single door was open, and it's just creepy."

She says her classroom was just as she left it Friday when she raced out of the building.

"I had an orange juice carton still there, open, turned on its side. Everything was still the same," Aguilera said.

Aguilera says she's ready for classes to resume next week so that she can join with friends again.

"Maybe with my friends, and with everybody together, and being able to tell them I love them. Maybe it would be easier," Aguilera said.

Most of the campus was unavailable, but students and staff were able to park in the visitors lot and enter the school through the east side of the building.

Officials say only the main classroom wing, athletic locker rooms and administrative hallways were accessible.
Police warned students and staff that cellphones were not allowed inside the school due to an ongoing investigation.

Santa Fe ISD students will return to school on Tuesday, May 29.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in violent robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News