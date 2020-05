Long line at Bellaire HS as students return after shooting

LONG LINE: @BellaireHigh students are waiting to get into school this AM.



There’s only one point of entry so administrators can check their bags after a deadly shooting Tuesday.https://t.co/NtlPBHpnFx pic.twitter.com/oGpPFBmYRQ — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) January 16, 2020

Rest In Peace, Cesar. 🙏🏻 Friends identify senior Cesar Cortes as the student shot & killed at Bellaire High School. He planned to serve the country & had already enlisted in the Army. Details here -> https://t.co/ymuM0IMUMw. #abc13 #hounews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/9t5g9WdYpd — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) January 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bellaire High School has implemented special conditions and security measures after a student was charged with manslaughter and released to juvenile authorities less than 24 hours after police say he shot another student to death.According to an HISD email sent to parents, all students have to enter the school through one single-entry point.Students will have their bags checked by Bellaire H.S. administrators and students will not be allowed to leave campus for lunch. Read the full email below:Bellaire police continue to investigate the shooting.The 16-year-old suspect was questioned for several hours after his arrest but he refused to make any statements about what happened, authorities said.Multiple friends of the victim told ABC13 the victim's name is Cesar Cortes. He had planned to serve his country and had already enlisted in the Army.The suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. on Tuesday on Caversham Drive near Chimney Rock Road.Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg explained why manslaughter charges were filed during a press conference on Wednesday."The reason that the manslaughter charge was filed as opposed to murder, is because at this time, the evidence shows that the act that the juvenile committed was not intentional, but it was reckless. The individuals knew each other."Ogg continued saying, "So, this is not an accident because pulling a trigger on a gun, whether you know if it's loaded or not, is an intentional act, but he did not, based on the evidence we have right now, intend to kill his friend, yet he did."The weapon used has not been located, according to Bellaire police. Investigators said the suspect may have discarded it after leaving the high school campus.In a press conference Wednesday, Bellaire Police Lt. Greg Bartlett said the weapon is a 32 caliber semi-automatic pistol.Bartlett said the suspect brought the gun with him to school that morning. Investigators believe multiple students saw the suspect with the gun before the shooting occurred."If you see something, say something, said Bartlett. "Unfortunately, kids tend to be a little tight-lipped to protect other students."Authorities say about six other students were in the room at the time of the shooting."Citizens in the area of (Bellaire High) school should be careful and report any found handgun immediately to Bellaire PD," police chief Byron Holloway said.In pictures taken during the arrest, the suspect is seen being escorted into a police vehicle in handcuffs. Police say the student was hiding with a friend behind a convenience store before his arrest. The friend was also taken into custody.Bellaire police used a drone during the search efforts.They responded to the shooting at the school around 4 p.m. Cortes was shot on campus and was later pronounced dead. According to Bellaire police, Cortes was a 19-year-old senior at the school.Officials initially said classes were set to resume on Wednesday, but HISD later announced classes were officially cancelled.Meanwhile, a community prayer gathering organized by Crosspoint Church has been scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Evelyn's Park Conservancy, located at 4400 Bellaire Blvd."A learning environment is the last place where young people should feel unsafe and in fear of their lives," said Mayor Sylvester Turner in a statement. "Yet gun violence continues to disrupt schools and destroy families across the country. I extend my deepest condolences to the young man's loved ones and to all students, teachers and staff at Bellaire High school."Turner said he spoke with students who serve on the Mayor's Youth Council during a meeting about the incident, saying "As I said to them, I will continue to work with elected officials at the state and federal level, along with advocacy groups and all people who are ready to enact laws to protect our children."