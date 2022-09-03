Scammers capitalize on Biden Administration student loan forgiveness plan with fraud calls

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- President Joe Biden recently announced his plan to forgive $20,000 in student loan debt, and a new report says that scammers will take advantage of the opportunity and swindle consumers.

In August, the Better Business Bureau wrote that con artists would take advantage of any confusion, similar to government initiatives, such as pandemic relief programs.

The BBB has already reported almost 300,000 scams related to student loan forgiveness, according to the BBB scam tracker.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

A consumer might receive a call from someone claiming to represent a student loan forgiveness program. To see if you qualify, they will ask you to fill out an application online that will consist of filling out your bank information.

One consumer reported their experience. "My daughter received a voicemail from 'the Biden student loan forgiveness program.' She returned the call and spoke with "Peter," who asked for her email address and telephone number. He asked if she wanted to see if she qualified for the loan, but when we started asking him questions, he got frustrated and ended the call," they said.

In another instance, they will ask you to pay a fee upfront or re-direct your current loan payments to them. Another individual recalled the moment they were targeted.

"I got a 'Final Notice' letter listing the debt amount. Thinking it was from the federal student loan department, I called. They had me change my password, get my bank account number, and direct payments to them."

Most of the student loan scams reported are government imposters. The caller might give an ID, badge number, and the last four digits of your social security number. They tell you that you have money owed and could face jail time if payment is not received.

Consumers are warned new variations as the scammers will possibly get creative.

To avoid any scam involving student loan forgiveness, you can follow these tips below:

When in doubt, contact the government agency directly. If you receive a message that seems legitimate, but you aren't sure, stop communicating with the person who contacted you. Then, verify their claims by contacting the government agency they say they represent.

Never pay fees for a free government program. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program. Don't let scammers persuade you otherwise.

Think twice about unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages. Usually, government agencies won't reach out to you unless you request to be contacted. Out-of-the-blue communications are a red flag.

Don't give in to scare tactics. If someone claims you'll miss out if you don't act immediately, be wary.

