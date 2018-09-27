Authorities investigating Magnolia ISD student who reportedly made threat

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Magnolia West High School student was turned over to authorities after reportedly making a verbal threat.

School officials say Andrew Valley, 17, was being suspended for a dress code violation when another student reportedly overheard him making a threat.

The Precinct 5 Constable's Office was alerted, and deputies questioned him and his parents at their home.

Deputies searched the home and determined Valley did not have immediate access to any weapons capable of carrying out the threat.

Valley was charged with terroristic threat and arrested. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bond.

"Magnolia ISD is working in cooperation with our local authorities and the constable's office is working with the district attorney to make sure the student who made this statement and caused the disruption is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Magnolia ISD takes these matters seriously for the safety and security of our students and staff," Magnolia ISD Director of Communications Denise Myers said.

All students and staff are safe, and the school continued with its normal instructional day.
