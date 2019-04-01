Student acting out 'Butterfly Effect' stabs classmates: Police

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- A drama student at a Connecticut university has been charged with stabbing two other students while rehearsing a scene from a movie.Police say University of Hartford student Jake Wascher was working on a group project with a 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, acting out a scene from the movie "The Butterfly Effect," when he stabbed both victims in the chest and back.First responders rushed the 19-year-old victim into surgery in critical condition. The 21-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition and is expected to survive.Police say Wascher fled but was caught two hours later.Wascher, 21, of San Diego, is charged with attempted murder.The University of Hartford released a statement saying: