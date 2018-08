Houston police are investigating a shooting on the east side, where a bullet went through a wall and hit a sleeping man.The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at a duplex on Colby and Canal.Police say a man and woman were sleeping when another man - who was intoxicated - fired his gun.The bullet went through the wall and hit the sleeping man in the leg.The victim was taken to the hospital, and the man who fired the shot was arrested.