OCEAN CITY, Maryland -- A beached whale that initially drew a large crowd of Maryland oceanfront onlookers is dead.
The National Aquarium in Baltimore sent a team to Ocean City on Sunday morning to assess the condition of the juvenile sperm whale.
The aquarium said in an afternoon news release that veterinarians determined the whale has died. It says the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Ocean City police will remove the animal from the beach. The department will perform a necropsy to determine what happened.
The small whale was reported stranded just before 7 a.m.
RELATED:
Dead whale that washed ashore in Indonesia had 115 plastic cups, 2 flip-flops in its stomach
Majestic video shows humpback whale breaching in Los Cabos
Selfie time! Orca whales stop to take pictures with fisherman in Southern California
Massive 50,000 pound whale washes up on beach shore
Stranded sperm whale dies on beach amid onlookers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News