PETS & ANIMALS

Massive 50,000 pound whale washes up on beach shore

EMBED </>More Videos

The 52-feet and 50,000 pound whale is the second largest whale species in the world.

DUXBURY, Massachusetts --
Scientists are working to find the cause of death of a massive 50,000 pound whale that washed up on shore.

On Monday, a crowd watched as the giant beached whale painted an unfortunate image along the shores of Duxbury Beach.

New England Aquarium senior biologist Adam Kennedy told WBZ-TV that the stranding of this teenaged fin whale is unusual.

The whale, measuring 52 feet and weighing 50,000 pounds is the second largest whale species in the world.

"There is currently an unusual mortality event going on with three of the large whale species -- the right whale, the humpack and the minke," said Kennedy. "The fin is not part of that group, but it's uncommon for them to strand up in this area."

Many gathered around the beach as heavy machinery was brought in to move the animal.

"(If it) was a disease or something like that, it can't be helped. Hopefully, it's something along those lines and it didn't beach itself because that's unfortunate," said area resident Joe Gambino.

While scientists try to find the cause of the death, the whale will be buried at the Duxbury Beach Reservation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleu.s. & worldanimalMassachusetts
PETS & ANIMALS
Firefighters rescue horse trapped up to its torso in mud
Houston flies high on list of U.S. cities with most mosquitoes
Firefighters want you to adopt these rescued puppies
COVER 'EM UP: Beware of these 'aggressive' toe-biting insects
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on camera raises questions
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Mattress Mack hosts reunion with Hurricane Harvey victims
Harvey victims asked to participate in health study
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
BOAT ON THE LOOSE: Accident involving boat causes slowdown, HPD says
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Show More
Deputies: Woman struck while walking across NW Harris Co. highway
Deputies: Drowning victim's body recovered in Magnolia Garden Park
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
100 pounds of cocaine found hidden inside pineapple boxes
Students from PVAMU frustrated as off-campus housing isn't ready
More News