Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip

Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old AM Mini Mart employee Yogesh Sharma.

The surveillance video shows the wanted gunman and a woman walking into the store, police said. Investigators hope the public might recognize them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged in the death of a 37-year-old convenience store worker during a carjacking last week.

Jaylon Boston is charged with capital murder, accused of shooting and killing AM Mini Mart employee Yogesh Sharma.

On Wednesday, Houston police released surveillance video that showed the suspect and a woman walking into the convenience store together.

After releasing the video, police said they got a tip about the suspect.

Then on Thursday, members of the HPD Gang Division and ATF Crime Gun Strike Force arrested the 19-year-old without incident.

He is being held at the Federal Detention Center, pending additional federal charges related to this case, police said.

Police said detectives have identified and are communicating with the woman seen in the surveillance video. She has not been charged, pending questioning and further investigation, HPD said.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the AM Mini Mart in the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street.

Police said the victim had just closed the business for the night and was attempting to get into his vehicle when he was confronted by Boston.

Witnesses who happened to be driving by said the suspect fired multiple times into the victim's car before pulling Sharma out of the driver's seat.

The shooter then got into Sharma's gray Toyota Camry and took off, witnesses told police.

The Camry was found abandoned the following day, according to HPD.

The witnesses did what they could to try and help Sharma, police said.

"Once they got down the road a ways, they noticed the vehicle left. They felt safe enough to go back and tried to render medical aid to our complainant, but he did die on the scene," Lt. R. Willkens said last week.