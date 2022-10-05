New video shows 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of convenience store worker during carjacking

Two suspects seen on newly-released surveillance video are wanted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Yogesh Sharma.

The surveillance video shows the wanted gunman and a woman walking into the store, police said. Investigators hope the public might recognize them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released new surveillance video that shows two suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a convenience store worker last week.

The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the AM Mini Mart in the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street.

The newly-released surveillance video shows the suspected gunman and a woman walk into the convenience store together.

Police said 37-year-old Yogesh Sharma had just closed the business for the night and was attempting to get into his vehicle when he was confronted by the suspect.

Witnesses who happened to be driving by said the suspect fired multiple times into the victim's car before pulling Sharma out of the driver's seat.

The shooter then got into Sharma's gray Toyota Camry and took off, witnesses told police.

The Camry was found abandoned the following day, according to HPD.

Police described the suspects as a young Black man and a young Black woman.

The gunman had a short beard and was shirtless at the time, police said. He was wearing a purple beanie, black track pants with white stripes, and tan slides.

The woman had long hair and was wearing a black tank top, purple track pants with white stripes, and black slides, according to police.

The witnesses did what they could to try and help Sharma, police said.

"Once they got down the road a ways, they noticed the vehicle left. They felt safe enough to go back and tried to render medical aid to our complainant, but he did die on the scene," Lt. R. Willkens said last week.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two suspects or their whereabouts is urged to contact the the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.