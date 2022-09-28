Gunman shot man multiple times before stealing his car outside convenience store, police say

Witnesses said the gunman fired into the victim's car multiple times before dragging him out and taking off. Police believe the victim worked at the AM Mini Mart on Weston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after he was shot during a suspected carjacking on Houston's southside overnight, according to police.

Investigators believe the man in this mid-30s worked at the AM Mini Mart in the 6500 block of Weston Street near Kelso Street.

That's where the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Houston police said there are witnesses who happened to be driving by when it all unfolded.

The witnesses said the suspect fired multiple times into the victim's car before pulling the victim out of the driver's seat.

The shooter then got into the car and took off, witnesses told police.

Now, there is a search to find the gunman and the stolen car, which is described as a smoky-colored sedan, possibly a four-door Toyota.

Police said the car may have the driver's side window shot out.

The witnesses did what they could to try and help the victim, police said.

"Once they got down the road a ways, they noticed the vehicle left. They felt safe enough to go back and tried to render medical aid to our complainant, but he did die on the scene," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators are still working to figure out a motive in the shooting. They don't know if the victim was closing up the store and was robbed or if the incident was a carjacking.

